UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

UNCFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of UNCFF stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

