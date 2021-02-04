Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UNIEF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.