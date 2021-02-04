Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ultralife stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ultralife by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

