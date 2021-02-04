Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $288.98 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

