UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 23,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

