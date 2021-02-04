UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.
Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 23,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.09.
In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
