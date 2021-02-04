UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of UGI worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.15 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

