UBS Group Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.96.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.