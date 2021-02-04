UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS remained flat at $$14.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 59,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,174. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

