Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Cowen from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of UBER opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

