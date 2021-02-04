Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lowered by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,451. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.