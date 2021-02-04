Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $427.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.