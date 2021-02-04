Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.58.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.49. 1,144,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $404.27.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

