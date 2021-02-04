Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.67 ($0.35).

LON:TLW traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.73 ($0.38). 13,690,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.84 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

