Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,377 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,216,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

