TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.54 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 739,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.