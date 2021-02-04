TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.43 or 0.01281574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00049838 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04751485 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

