TrustVerse Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $510,873.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.01324860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.68 or 0.05616798 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

