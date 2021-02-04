TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.21 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $63.21 million and $1.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,464,028 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.