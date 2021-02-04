TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $65.01 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $65.01 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 69% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00236665 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00039591 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,437,565 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.