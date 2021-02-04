Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,003 shares of company stock worth $10,478,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TRUP opened at $116.97 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,923.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

