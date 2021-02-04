Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HTH stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

