Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,929 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,667. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 110,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

