TrueUSD Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $372.91 million and $121.16 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01255172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.39 or 0.04677552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 373,034,365 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

