Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

