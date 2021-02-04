Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.34.

TCOM stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,538 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

