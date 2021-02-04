Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.33-5.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 545,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,880. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

