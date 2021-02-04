Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Posts Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Trinseo updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.33-5.18 EPS.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 14,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,880 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.