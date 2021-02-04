TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Price Up 10%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 218,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 164,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

