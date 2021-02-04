Transcat’s (TRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday.

TRNS stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $686,994 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

