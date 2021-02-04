Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $146.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
