Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $146.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.