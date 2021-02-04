Traders Purchase Large Volume of Norfolk Southern Call Options (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,423 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 563 call options.

NSC stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

