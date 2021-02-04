Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,780.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

