Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 954% compared to the typical volume of 248 call options.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,416. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.55. 7,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

