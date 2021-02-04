Traders Buy High Volume of Qiwi Put Options (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,106% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 3,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter worth $2,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 139,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 109,020 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.