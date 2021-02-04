Traders Buy High Volume of Himax Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,553 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,599% compared to the typical daily volume of 391 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 81,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,638. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

