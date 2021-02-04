TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 8%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.65. Approximately 926,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 821,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.