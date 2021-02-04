TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TowneBank in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TOWN opened at $24.73 on Thursday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.