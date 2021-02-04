TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

TowneBank stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 172.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 263.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

