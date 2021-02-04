Tourist Token (TOTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $11,925.36 and approximately $26.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00147722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

