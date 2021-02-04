ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 11.2% Higher

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 3,580,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a market cap of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.