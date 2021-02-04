Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOSYY opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.92. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.