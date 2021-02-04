Tornado Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Tornado has a total market cap of $397,360.58 and $827,059.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can now be purchased for about $66.23 or 0.00175941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.