Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Topcon stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 1.37. Topcon has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

