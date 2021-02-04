Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 651,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Titan Medical by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.66 million, a PE ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

