Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. 4,429,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,110,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

