Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $127,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $119.73. 361,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

