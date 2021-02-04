Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.54 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will earn $18.54 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.22 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.