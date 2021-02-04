Theratechnologies’ (THTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

THTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mackie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

