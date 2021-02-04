The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

