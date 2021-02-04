The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $839.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $827.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

